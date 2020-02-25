Advertising
Truck burnt out in Telford arson attack
A truck was burnt out in an arson attack in Telford.
Firefighters were called to Selbourne, in Sutton Hill, at about 7.45pm on Monday to find the vehicle severely damaged by fire.
A spokeswoman for the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the truck was a light goods vehicle.
The fire service said the blaze had been started deliberately and police are now investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 citing incident number 737s of February 24.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org
