Telford firms pledges to help Severn Hospice

The Dodd Group, which has a base on Stafford Park, says its Head Office and Midlands Projects teams have nominated Severn Hospice as their regional charity partner for 2020.

Over the course of the next year staff will be holding a series of events, from cake bakes to physical challenges, to raise as much money as possible for Severn Hospice and it is appealing for help from its business contacts and the public.

Annemarie Buckley one of the employees, said Dodd Group was passionate about giving back to the local community.

"Each year a local charity close to the hearts of employees is selected by our fundraising committee, comprising staff from different departments within the business. For 2020, Dodd Group's Head Office and Midlands Projects teams have nominated Severn Hospice as their regional charity partner."

To launch the fundraising drive for Severn Hospice the company recently held cake sales at its head office in Telford and on its Birmingham city centre site at Arena Central.

"Staff were very generous in baking and donating some delicious creations," Annemarie said.

Anyone who wants to help should visit .justgiving.com/fundraising/dodd-group-midlands.

Severn Hospice provides specialist care and emotional support for families in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales living with an incurable illness. Last year it was able to help 2,908 families. Care is provided for free, but the hospice has to raise £2 for every £3 it spends.