College helping unemployed into warehouse and forklift jobs

Telford College’s sector-based work academy for warehouse and forklift operators is delivered in conjunction with Wolverhampton Jobcentre and supports jobseekers across the Black Country into a career in the growing warehousing and logistics industry.

The college works closely with Industria Personnel to deliver a fully-funded forklift programme to aid recruitment at Syncreon, the logistics partner for Jaguar Land Rover at its i54 engine plant, off the M54.

Oliver Stevens, employability advisor at the college, said: “Students initially attend two weeks of knowledge-based classroom training with our team of experienced tutors.

“This training helps them understand the basics of warehousing; how to receive and store goods and materials, how to process orders and dispatch goods, how to deliver effective customer service, and how to be an effective team worker.”

More than 60 per cent of the learners who have progressed through the Telford College course have gone on to gain employment at the i54 plant since August.

Graham Reynolds, Telford College’s business programme manager, said: “The relationship with Syncreon continues to grow, and we are proud to offer this opportunity in the local area, raising aspirations and ultimately helping individuals move into the world of work.’’

Classroom training takes place at The Workspace in the All Saints area of Wolverhampton, before comprehensive forklift training with MJP Training Dudley, giving students the chance to acquire a Reach FLT Licence.

MJP owner Mark Price said: “We carry out all types of workplace safety training, including various forklift courses, so we were over the moon when Telford College asked us to assist with their training academy.

“With our fully-equipped training centre and highly experienced Reach truck instructors we have been able to provide training for the Syncreon learners at the highest standard.

“Regular meetings with Telford College, Industria Personnel and Syncreon maintain a great working relationship which helps learners feel like the process is all under one roof, and they have assistance at any time should they need it.”

He added: “When you find yourself out of work it can be hard to get back in and you feel you just need a lucky break - someone to give you a little lift.

“This scheme absolutely does that, and we are proud to be a part of it."