Crash between coach and lorry causes rush hour delays on A5 near Shifnal
Traffic is moving slow along part of the A5 after a crash between a coach and a lorry.
The crash happened on the crossroads between the A5 and the B4379 between Weston Park and Shifnal. It was first reported at about 7.36am.
Motorists said traffic was moving slow through the area, and that the road was partially blocked following the collision.
Cars were queueing along the A5 and then being guided around the crash this morning.
