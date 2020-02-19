Classic motor show returning

The event, which takes place on Sunday and Monday, April 12 and 13, is set to feature in excess of 1,000 vintage, classic, modern classic cars and motorcycles over the weekend.

In addition there will be a special theme of classic commercials and an exclusive selection of classic vans, HGVs, buses and other hard-to-find commercial vehicles from years gone by.

The Easter Motor Show is presented by leading classic vehicle event’s organiser Classic Shows and new for 2020.

The event will also feature a full vehicle concourse and judging process overseen by popular commentator Les Clayton and experienced judges with all exhibitors receiving a complimentary commemorative plaque in addition to being in scope for the prestigious Pride of Ownership, Club of the Show and Car of the Show awards.

Visitors can also expect to also see over 80 trade and auto jumble stalls selling parts accessories and vintage items, a modern car dealership zone including displays of the latest models, children’s entertainment and quality, food, drinks, responsible bars and ice cream.

Included in the ticket price is admission to the parkland, gardens and Woodland Adventure Playground.

For a small additional fee, visitors can also access the House at Weston Park and view the collections of old master paintings, fine art, furniture and ceramics for an additional £4 for adults and free entry for children.

Tickets can be booked via http://www.classicshows.org/events/ or purchased on the day of the event.

Vehicle exhibitors can display their vehicles for just £4.50 per car which allows admission for up to two adults and two children when booked no later than Friday, April 3.