Telford care home continues 'Good' rating following inspection

Sanctuary Retirement Living’s Rose Manor in Ketley proved its efficiency in five key areas – safety, effectiveness, care, responsiveness and leadership – during its most recent visit from the Care Quality Commission.

Staff were praised for providing safe and effective support and for the “positive and empowering" relationships they had developed with residents, with one saying they are "encouraged to get up every day and keep active".

The home was last inspected in 2017 when it was also graded 'Good'.

Rose Manor. Photo: Google StreetView.

The most recent report noted that residents were treated with respect and that staff were kind. It also stated that employees spoke about residents with “fondness, compassion and genuine positive regard”.

One resident had expressed apprehension when using mobility equipment but told the CQC inspector the "confident" onsite team offered supported and reassurance.

Alison Randall, manager at the home, said: “All the staff at Rose Manor are very proud of the findings in the CQC’s report and the overall ‘Good’ rating.

"I’d like to thank the staff members and residents who took part in the inspection – this report reflects our kind and caring approach to residents’ wellbeing and our desire to help them live as independently as possible.”

The service has one and two-bedroom retirement apartments for over 55s, with communal facilities including an onsite restaurant.