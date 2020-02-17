By election to take place

Liz Clare, one of two Labour members representing the ward on Telford and Wrekin Council, passed away on January 4.

A notice of election published by the council says candidates have less than two weeks to come forward. If two or more do so, a poll will take place on Thursday, April 2.

Councillor Clare also held a seat on Donnington and Muxton Parish Council. If 10 registered voters there request it, a by-election will be held there too.

Telford and Wrekin Council chief executive David Sidaway will act as returning officer for the election.

The published notice says: “Owing to the death of Elizabeth (Liz) Claire, formerly a member of the council for the Donnington ward, a casual vacancy exists.

“If a poll is claimed by two local government electors for the area, a by-election will take place to fill the vacancy. A poll, if required, will be scheduled for Thursday, April 2.”

Councillor Clare was also one of five parish councillors, all Labour members, representing Donnington West on Donnington and Muxton Parish Council.

A notice published by the parish council says that, if 10 voters in the parish request an election by Wednesday, February 26, one will be held for that position too.

“If a request to hold an election is not received, the parish council must, as soon as practicable, co-opt a person to fill the vacancy,” it adds.

Petitioners or candidates in both cases should contact Telford and Wrekin Council’s Electoral Services office.