Pair to stand trial accused of burgling Telford home with knife
A jury has been enlisted to decide whether two men are guilty of burgling a Telford house using a knife.
Stephen Corbett, 37, and Robert Jones, 38, deny taking money in an aggravated burglary at Glade Way in Shawbirch on June 5, 2019.
Corbett is also accused of having a knife two days later in Berberis Road, in Leegomery.
A jury of 12 people was empanelled at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday to hear the evidence and come to a verdict.
The trial is due to continue today.
Steven Bailey represents the prosecution, Rob Edwards represents Corbett, and Saleema Mahmood represents Jones.
