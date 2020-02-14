Pair to stand trial accused of burgling Telford home with knife

Stephen Corbett, 37, and Robert Jones, 38, deny taking money in an aggravated burglary at Glade Way in Shawbirch on June 5, 2019.

Corbett is also accused of having a knife two days later in Berberis Road, in Leegomery.

A jury of 12 people was empanelled at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday to hear the evidence and come to a verdict.

The trial is due to continue today.

Steven Bailey represents the prosecution, Rob Edwards represents Corbett, and Saleema Mahmood represents Jones.