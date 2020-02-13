Three new industrial units approved for Telford site

Redsun Projects Ltd had applied to build the steel sheds, with a combined floorspace of more than 80,000 square feet, north east of the Halesfield Roundabout, near Madeley.

Telford & Wrekin Council planning officers recommended the project be approved, but, despite the planning committee voting in favour, permission will not be fully granted until the department head and the committee chairman are satisfied that any flood risk at the Halesfield 18 site can be handled through planning conditions.

Planning officer Steven Drury told the committee the nearest residential properties were more than 260 metres to the west of the site, and no objection letters had been received.

A report for councillors said Redsun Projects had provided a flood risk assessment, but local authority officers had asked for clarification on one point.

“At the time of writing this report, it has not been possible to provide this clarification,” it said.

Mr Drury said the committee was being asked to agree in principal to the development, but final approval would be given by the planning service delivery manager and the chairman “if they are satisfied that all flooding issues could be handled under planning conditions”.

The steel-framed buildings will be in use classes that cover business, general industrial, storage and distribution, and the tallest of the three will reach just over 12 metres.

An HGV parking and turning area and 126 car parking spaces will be provided.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s highways department requested a contribution of nearly £31,600 from the Liverpool-based developer.

The committee voted unanimously to approve the application.