Boy, 4, taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital after being hit by lorry near Telford primary school

The boy was hit on Stafford Street in St George's, Telford, near to St George's Church of England Primary School, at around 4.30pm yesterday.

West Mercia Police say the boy crossed the road as a Mercedes Sprinter van was travelling along the road and was knocked down by the vehicle.

He has been taken to hospital with a foot injury and laceration to his head, say officers.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said that they had been called at 4.33pm and the boy's injuries were not considered serious.

A spokesman said: "We were called at 4.33pm yesterday to reports of a collision between a lorry and pedestrian on Stafford Street in St Georges.

"We sent the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford, a land ambulance and paramedic officer to the scene.

"Upon arrival we found one patient, a boy, who was the pedestrian.

"He was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital by land for further treatment."

Enquiries are on-going and police are appealing for witnesses, including any motorists in the area with dash cam footage.

Anyone with information should contact PC 223438 Wootton on 101 ext 5785.