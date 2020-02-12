Stretch of Telford's A442 set to close for three months for major road revamp

Telford & Wrekin Council contractors will shut the A442 southbound between Randlay Interchange and Stirchley Interchange from March 1 until June.

The 1.5-mile stretch of road will also be closed for one night to allow for a contraflow traffic system to be implemented, and there will be two weeks of night time lane restrictions while crossover points are made, before the main work begins at the beginning of March.

The work, being conducted by Balfour Beatty, will include resurfacing and reconstruction of the road, drainage system replacements and kerbline replacements.

Barrier repairs, road markings, cat's eye reinstatement and bridge deck repairs and waterproofing will also be completed.

While the southbound carriageway is closed, the council plans to carry out additional works including the resurfacing of the Stirchley Interchange southbound off-slip, water proofing of the bridge structure over Naird Lane and inspection works on the concrete bridge structure at both Randlay and Stirchley Interchange.

Councillor Richard Overton, cabinet lead for traffic management, said "recurring potholes and failures" had rendered the road no longer safe.

He said: “Over the past 10 years, minor works have been undertaken on this section in order to extend the life of the carriageway in the most economic way possible.

Structural issues

“However recurring potholes and failures have been appearing with increasing frequency and severity and it is no longer economically viable or safe to continue to maintain the carriageway in this way.

“Our highways engineers have been investigating the causes of these failures and there is evidence that there are severe structural issues which need to be addressed in order to provide a long life solution.

“Funding has been secured from the council’s Pride In Our Community investment programme."

Councillor Overton added: “Between 2018 and 2022, we are investing more than £50 million in creating a better borough with improvements to roads, footpaths, street lights, road signs, highways structures and green spaces.

“This major scheme will include resurfacing of both lanes of a one kilometre section of the southbound dual carriageway along with full depth reconstruction of a 500 metre section and 750 metre of foundation drainage and kerbing.

“The depth of the carriageway and drainage works being undertaken means there is no choice other than to fully close the southbound section for the duration of the works.

“However we have worked closely with Balfour Beatty Living Places and their sub contractors to design a solution which minimises the impact as much as possible. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience.”

The proposed contraflow system hopes to prevent the requirement for a lengthy diversion, which could significantly impact the local road network. But it will mean closure of the southbound on-slip at Randlay Interchange and the northbound off-slip at Stirchley Interchange.