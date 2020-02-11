Telford open space transformed into outdoor gym

A new outdoor gym has been placed in the village, which contains separate areas for adults and children.

This means that local parents and children can take part in healthy exercise together, with the aim of establishing a lifelong commitment to keeping fit and healthy among the younger generation.

The gym's design was chosen by the local community in consultations carried out by Telford & Wrekin Council, local business apT and Hadley & Leegomery Parish Council.

Telford & Wrekin Council hopes that he long term overall outcome would be to assist to reduce stress, improve the immune system reduce heart disease, depression asthma, diabetes and other chronic conditions within the local community.

Councillor Hilda Rhodes, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for parks, said “The gym facility has transformed an underused open space into a well-used healthy park.

“This provides opportunities to exercise and for quiet contemplation to support mental health and has become a park with a purpose.”

Hadley and Leegomery Parish Council is funding ongoing maintenance for the gym and chairman Malcolm Smith said in a statement: "The new gym has increased awareness of the park to the local community and has already become a popular community venue which the community value.

“The park is now used as a community meeting point to meet old friends and new, and exercise together."