Burglar and drug driver arrested in Shropshire
A burglar and drug driver were among those arrested by police in Shropshire today.
West Mercia Police's north local policing priority team arrested one man in Telford in connection with burglary offences.
Another person was caught after they failed to attend court and a warrant for their arrest was issued.
A third was arrested for drug driving without a license, and their car was seized.
