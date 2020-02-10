Telford RAF veteran to be honoured with national award

Eddie Mansfield, who has been the branch's standard-bearer for more than 30 years, will be awarded a National Presidential Certificate in the New Years Honours List.

Eddie has the distinction of having served in all three branches of the armed forces and had also been a civilian instructor with 2379 (Dawley) Squadron of the Air Training Corps at Dawley Bank.

A mainstay of the branch's activities, Eddie was a founder of the Telford veterans breakfast clubs, allowing those who served to get together and discuss any problems they may have over a meal.

In 2012 Eddie was presented with a certificate of appreciation by the Wellington branch, but will now have his service honoured on a national level.

The branch's chairman Al Park congratulated Eddie, noting said that he turned out in all weathers, sometimes at short notice, throughout his time with the branch.

Air Marshal Sir Barry "Baz" North will present Eddie with the award at the National Assembly in May 2020.