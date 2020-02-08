Star turn for Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire

Anna Turner heard about the many changes in the newspaper industry over the past half century during a visit to the Star's headquarters in Ketley, Telford.

Shropshire Star editor Martin Wright showed the Lord Lieutenant around the newsroom and the presses.

The Waterloo Road offices are part of the Midland News Association and the print room produces not just the Shropshire Star but its sister weekly titles – as well as the Express & Star for the West Midlands.

Hundreds of thousands of copies are printed and distributed from the building every week, taken around the region by a fleet of vans

The Lord Lieutenant said she was “incredibly proud” to be learning so much about the county she represents and now serves.

Mr Wright said he was delighted to welcome her to the Shropshire Star, adding: “We share a great pride and are also aware of the responsibility that comes in representing the county.”