Launch of new Telford 'veterans trail' to coincide with VE Day commemorations

The trail in the town park will comprise granite stones, each inscribed with the name and service details of a particular past or present member of the armed forces, providing a permanent celebration of their contribution.

The idea has come from Erica Hanson-McKenzie, of Ketley Bank, although her inspiration has been a similar scheme in Sunderland.

She was herself in the Army for nine years, serving tours in Bosnia and Northern Ireland. She especially wants to raise the public profile of the modern generation who have served Queen and country.

A design has been drawn up for the plaques, and the trail also now has its own logo. Erica says a website should be up and running by the end of this month.

"We are hoping to complete a launch of Telford Veterans Trail on May 8 to coincide with VE Day celebrations, with phase one of the trail to be completed some time in the summer," said Erica, a former Corporal in the Royal Logistic Corps.

Under the scheme people will buy the stones, which measure about 12ins by 9ins by 5ins, perhaps as a gift, or as a lasting memorial.

The price would include a donation to the Royal British Legion and veterans’ charities.

The stone is then inscribed with the details of the special person being honoured – their name, rank, unit, and dates of service, service number, and regimental cap badge or emblem of the appropriate service.