Railway bridge replacement plan

Network Rail has applied for prior approval to remove the “life-expired” bridge, which carries a public right of way, and build a new one in its place.

The bridge, one of two crossing the tracks at the station, runs between two residential streets and is not directly accessible from the platforms.

Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make a decision about the railway infrastructure company’s plans at a later date.

In an application letter to the council, Network Rail town planning manager Jill Stephenson writes: “Network Rail is preparing to undertake works to replace an existing footbridge carrying a public right of way over the railway between Station Fields, to the west of the railway, and Hancocks Drive to the east, located a short distance south of Oakengates Station.

“The existing bridge is life-expired, with the replacement bridge to be positioned on the same alignment.”

Network Rail is requesting prior approval to carry out the work.

Originally painted in white, the existing bridge is now heavily rusted. It is approximately 25 metres in length and 1.5m wide. The proposed new bridge will be a similar height but half a metre wider. As before, it will stand 4.2m above the track, and at least 3.3m above the platform.