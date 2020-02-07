Netball tournament to raise funds for Telford brain tumour survivor, aged 11

Roman Peart, who also suffered a stroke, was diagnosed and treated for a brain tumour when he was just 18 months old.

Now aged 11, the Telford youngster requires an electric wheelchair so he can be more independent.

His family and friends have rallied round to help the cause and will be holding a netball fundraising tournament at Telford College in Wellington on April 5.

Roman's sister Rashae Peart, who is taking part, said: "He is now an energetic, funny, happy young man who is in need of an electric wheelchair to get the independence he deserves.

"We’re hosting our very first netball fundraising tournament at the Telford College on April 5.

"It is going to be a fun packed day and will include food, entertainment and stalls alongside the tournament."

The event will start at 9am with a warm-up and the tournament will run through the day.

Other activities will include food and cake stalls, a raffle, merchandise and visitors will be invited to guess the name of a 6ft bear.