Duty manager sexually assaulted waitress in Telford restaurant

Raymond Morgan, a duty manager, sexually touched the member of staff twice during a shift at the restaurant.

He was found guilt of two counts of sexual assault at Telford Magistrates Court at an earlier hearing and was committed to the crown court for sentence.

Yesterday Morgan, 30, of Boulton Grange, Randlay, was given a 24-month community order, told to attend a Horizons programme and ordered to pay £340 costs.

He also received a five-year restraining order against contacting the woman.

Judge Anthony Lowe was critical of the time that it had taken to come to court, saying that the offences had been committed in 2016.

Mr Michael Aspinall, prosecuting, said the offence happened during an evening shift at the restaurant in December 2016.

During the evening Morgan got the victim alone on two occasions and touched her inappropriately, once under her clothing.

She told him that she did not like what he had done.

A victim statement from the woman said the incident had had a profound effect on her and she had had to leave her employment. It was also part of her decision to leave Telford.

"The work place should be a safe environment," her statement said.

Mr Steven Cadwallader, for Morgan, said his client was ashamed of his behaviour.

He was socially inept and had misread the situation, Mr Cadwallader said.

"He has come to recognise the harm that he has done," he said.

Morgan had since had health problems.

The judge said it had been a nasty offence.

"The women as not in the least bit interested in you, and what you did had a profound effect on her," he said.

"I appreciate that this was an aberration on your part."