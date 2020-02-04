Menu

Crash closes busy road in Telford

By Mat Growcott | Telford | News | Published:

A busy Telford road was closed today after a multiple-car crash.

The scene of the crash. Photo: Aaron Luke Dodd

Police said Britannia Way, near the centre of Hadley, would be closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Motorists reported slow traffic in both directions from High Street to Haybridge Road.

It was first reported at just after 2.15pm.

Police said: "RTC at traffic lights Hadley. Britannia Way near Hadley centre Road closed while police deal."

