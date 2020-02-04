Advertising
Crash closes busy road in Telford
A busy Telford road was closed today after a multiple-car crash.
Police said Britannia Way, near the centre of Hadley, would be closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.
Motorists reported slow traffic in both directions from High Street to Haybridge Road.
It was first reported at just after 2.15pm.
Police said: "RTC at traffic lights Hadley. Britannia Way near Hadley centre Road closed while police deal."
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.