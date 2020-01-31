Telford & Wrekin care scheme is rated 'outstanding'

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Shared Lives scheme was described as "exceptional” and “distinctive” by Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors for the way it meets people’s care needs.

The scheme offers people the chance to live with their carer and receive help in living as independently as possible.

At the time of the inspection, it was providing an activity for 30 people.

The CQC carried out its inspection in December.

The report said: "Outcomes are consistently better than expected compared to similar services.

“Links with health and social care services were excellent. For example, we saw one person was struggling with managing their ongoing healthcare condition. Staff members recognised this and supported the person. This person told us they now enjoyed their life and did things they never felt like doing before.

“They went on to say this was because of receiving services from the Telford & Wrekin Shared Lives Scheme.”

One relative told inspectors: “The carers are aware of how much we appreciate them and what a good job they are doing. I would rate them as five out of five.”

Another said: “I would recommend these carers to anyone as they are so efficient. I don't know how they could make things better because they are already good."

Councillor Andy Burford, cabinet member for health and social care, added: “This is an excellent report for Shared Lives and is a testament to the staff, carers and users of the service.

“Shared Lives allows people to live in a friendly, homely, caring setting, while preserving their independence.

“The CQC has recognised it as one of the best examples of a service of this nature in the whole country.

“This is testament to the hard work that goes on. This reflects the aims to promote independence and support adults receiving social care support as set out in our plan, Protect Care and Invest, to create a better borough.”

Council leader Shaun Davies said: “This is fantastic news and I would like to pay tribute to the hardworking staff and partners who have made Shared Lives an outstanding service.

“This findings by the CQC very much tie into how we are creating a better borough – by investing, protecting and caring."