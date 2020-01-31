Telford residents encouraged to ditch single-use plastics this February

Telford & Wrekin Council has challenged its residents to do their bit to reduce their single-use plastics over the coming month.

Last year, the council declared a climate emergency and committed to remove single-use plastic over the next four years.

Some of the changes it made include supporting the national Refill campaign, banning balloons from council events and getting rid of single-use plastic glasses at Oakengates Theatre.

A spokesman for the council said: "We all have a part to play and the council is keen to encourage everyone to do their bit to reduce single-use plastics.

"Anyone interested in ditching single-use plastic can sign up for our challenge."

To sign up to the challenge visit public.govdelivery.com/accounts/UKTW/signup/14086