Mechanics sought to work on Telford & Wrekin waste disposal trucks

Veolia, which provides disposal services across Telford & Wrekin, is looking for recruits to work on the vehicles which collect recycling, food waste and residual waste across Shropshire.

Applicants would work on a three-year course at the company's Stafford Park facility with on-the-job training and study blocks at Bristol Academy.

Ethan Wilinkson is a current apprentice at Veolia in Telford & Wrekin.

The 20-year-old from Donnington said: "I applied for the apprenticeship by sending through my CV. I then got called for an interview and was successful.

“I started the scheme back in 2018. It's a three-year apprenticeship where I study at Bristol Academy six times a year for a week at a time and then I go for a seventh time where we do our exams.

“The first year is basic mechanics and as we progress we get more in depth in diagnostics and testing.

“People can be put off by the fact that we work on vehicles that deal with rubbish and recycling, but it is great maintaining trucks of this size and complexity. I started off doing a car apprenticeship but found it didn’t interest me and I wanted to work on bigger, more complex vehicles.

“University wasn't for me. I wanted to get out of the classroom and get into work so the Veolia apprenticeship was perfect for me. I also heard it was a great company to work for with good pay.”

Telford & Wrekin cabinet member for neighbourhood services, councillor Richard Overton added: “The employment and apprenticeship opportunities provided by Veolia and our other contractors are one of the ‘added value’ elements of the commitments we ask them to make as part of their contracts. Hearing Ethan’s story just goes to show how important these opportunities are to our local communities.”

Craig Morris, Veolia workshop service manager in Telford & Wrekin, said: “We have seen over the years it is becoming harder to find people with the skill set we need for our vehicles.

“Succession planning is an important part of our business and we want to be able to replace key staff who reach retirement age, ensuring staff who follow in their footsteps have the skills and experience needed to do the roles.

“Our apprenticeship scheme is a wonderful way to meet talented people and support them through the training and hopefully into full time employment.”