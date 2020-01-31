Council takes over powers to punish illegal parking in Telford today

For the past few weeks. officers have been out across the borough issuing warning notices to those who park badly or illegally.

But from today, they will actually be able to issue fixed penalty notices of £50 or £70 to those who are caught parking on yellow lines, hatched markings, dropped kerbs or other restricted areas.

Telford & Wrekin Council has taken over parking powers from West Mercia Police, but the force did not always have the resources to carry out the job.

The first four years of enforcement will be part-funded by a contribution of up to £200,000 from the West Mercia's police and crime commissioner John Campion.