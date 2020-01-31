Visiting player suffers facial injuries in violence at Telford Tigers game

The Bradford Bulldogs player needed medical treatment and police are now investigating what happened at the game involving the Telford Tigers' second team on Saturday, January 18.

The assault took place on the ice during the match at Telford's Ice Rink, at about 8pm.

Were you at Telford Ice Rink on Saturday 18 January to watch the Telford Tigers v Bradford Bulldogs game?

Do you see the incident that took place during the game at around 8pm?

If you have information please contact DS Logan on 01952 214736 quoting reference 312s 200120. pic.twitter.com/CoUUeDsRZL — West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) January 31, 2020

West Mercia Police Detective Sergeant Danielle Logan said: “We are actively seeking information from the attendees to support our investigation.

“If you have any information regarding this please call 01952 214736 quoting reference 312s 200120.”

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org