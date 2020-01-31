Advertising
Visiting player suffers facial injuries in violence at Telford Tigers game
Police are investigating after a violent incident involving players at a Telford Tigers ice hockey game resulted in a member of a visiting team receiving facial injuries.
The Bradford Bulldogs player needed medical treatment and police are now investigating what happened at the game involving the Telford Tigers' second team on Saturday, January 18.
The assault took place on the ice during the match at Telford's Ice Rink, at about 8pm.
West Mercia Police Detective Sergeant Danielle Logan said: “We are actively seeking information from the attendees to support our investigation.
“If you have any information regarding this please call 01952 214736 quoting reference 312s 200120.”
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org
