Telford special needs centre given £1,000 Lottery grant

Hollinswood & Randlay Parish Council's Special Needs Activity Centre (SNAC), which is based at The Hollinswood Pavilion, has been given the money as part of the lottery's Celebrate National Lottery 25 campaign.

SNAC, along with support from Hollinswood and Randlay Parish Council and Little Rascals of Shrewsbury, run various events and sessions at The Pavilion which accommodate and cater for our special needs babies, children and adults and support them to play, learn and achieve to their full potential while the parents and carers have a place to relax and socialise knowing that everyone is in a safe environment.

This grant will allow the group to offer further sessions, more activities and another fun activity day event over the summer on the Pavilion Field in Hollinswood.

Councillor Leigh Ricketts, chairman of the Parish Council’s Youth Provision Partnership and SNAC Committee, said: “We are grateful to the National Lottery for selecting us as one of the successful applications.

"Last year’s event was very successful and it will be good to be able to offer more activities and another event in 2020."