Businesses urged to support Knife Angel's Telford visit

The impressive 27ft sculpture made from 100,000 knife blades is touring the country to raise awareness of knife crime, and will be in Southwater Square throughout March.

It is expected the Knife Angel will be seen by tens of thousands of local residents while also attracting lots of visitors from other areas.

More than 40 Telford & Wrekin Schools have already confirmed they will be bringing their pupils to view the Knife Angel and to take part in a theatre workshop that highlights the consequences of carrying a knife run by theatre company Loudmouth.

Businesses are supporting the Knife Angel’s arrival by offering their services or through sponsorship and there are still opportunities for sponsorship including infrastructure, support services, volunteer welfare and support, cash support for community creative activities.

To help sponsor the Knife Angel in Telford, contact events co-ordinator Jodie Lloyd on 01952 380982 or email Jodie.Lloyd@telford.gov.uk