Menu

Advertising

Businesses urged to support Knife Angel's Telford visit

By Nick Humphreys | Telford | Business | Published:

Businesses have been urged to throw their support behind the visit of the Shropshire Knife Angel to Telford.

The Knife Angel

The impressive 27ft sculpture made from 100,000 knife blades is touring the country to raise awareness of knife crime, and will be in Southwater Square throughout March.

It is expected the Knife Angel will be seen by tens of thousands of local residents while also attracting lots of visitors from other areas.

More than 40 Telford & Wrekin Schools have already confirmed they will be bringing their pupils to view the Knife Angel and to take part in a theatre workshop that highlights the consequences of carrying a knife run by theatre company Loudmouth.

Businesses are supporting the Knife Angel’s arrival by offering their services or through sponsorship and there are still opportunities for sponsorship including infrastructure, support services, volunteer welfare and support, cash support for community creative activities.

To help sponsor the Knife Angel in Telford, contact events co-ordinator Jodie Lloyd on 01952 380982 or email Jodie.Lloyd@telford.gov.uk

Business News Telford Local Hubs Crime
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Bridgnorth.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News