'Abuse, threats and public intimidation' may discourage candidates from standing for Telford

A Local Government Association (LGA) programme aims to address intimidation towards and behaviour by those in public office, and offer support to those affected.

In a report for Telford and Wrekin Council’s standards committee, council monitoring officer Jonathan Eatough says “the experience of some councillors during recent election campaigns” and “examples of violence and intimidation” make this particularly relevant in the borough.

The committee will also discuss redrafting the council’s members’ code of conduct, including its protocols for dealing with officers and handling gifts and hospitality.

Last September the LGA started work on a project which will lead to a report titled ‘Civility in Public Life and the Review of the Model Code of Conduct’.

Its aims, Mr Eatough writes, include “showing leadership in good standards of political debate, engagement and decision-making, demonstrating the positive impact it can have” and supporting councils to “challenge the ‘new norms’ of intimidation, abuse, threats and aggressive behaviour by many”.

He adds: “It is becoming more and more apparent that councillors, both locally and nationally, are subject to abuse, threats and public intimidation and there is a real risk that this can undermine the principals of free speech, democratic engagement and debate.

“There is mounting evidence that this is a real discouragement to many high-quality people from wanting to become councillors.”

Mr Eatough writes: “Particular factors that make it relevant for consideration in Telford include: child sexual exploitation and the experience of some members; officers and officers working for partner organisations; the experience of some councillors during recent election campaigns; other examples of violence/intimidation; and the council’s aspiration to encourage prospective candidates to stand and encourage diversity in candidates.”

Preventative actions by Telford and Wrekin have included an LGA-hosted training session on safe working and a planned handbook “giving practical advice on how to risk assess your role as a councillor, handling intimidation, managing your mental health, personal safety and security, home security, travelling safely and using social media”.

To support members, Mr Eatough says, council lawyers “are working on a suite of precedent documents to enable a swift response, depending on the circumstances of the individual case”. He also recommends contacting the police about incidents of harassment and intimidation.

“The police might not take any action, but it helps the proper recording of these crimes to have them recorded as an incident,” he writes.

The standards committee will discuss the report when it meets on Tuesday, February 4.