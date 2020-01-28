Work begins on largest Telford industrial unit

Trebor Developments has appointed Morris Property as main contractor to construct its speculative industrial unit in Telford.

The land, in Hortonwood West, has been acquired through the Telford Land Deal, a joint collaboration between Telford & Wrekin Council, Homes England and the Marches LEP.

The industrial unit will be 70,540 sq ft (6,553 sq m) in a single building.

Morris Property started on site in January and the building will be ready for occupation in summer 2020.

Bob Tattrie, managing partner for Trebor, said: “We look forward to working with Morris Property on this exciting project to bring quality, larger, industrial accommodation to Telford.

"This is the last plot at Telford and Wrekin Council’s Hortonwood West site, which has attracted a wide range of occupiers over the last three years to become one of the best industrial parks in Telford.

"We expect strong interest in this quality new unit, which is offered on competitive terms.”

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet lead for the Land Deal, said “I am delighted that this last plot at Hortonwood West is now underway – this is yet another success story for the Telford Land Deal.

“Hortonwood West has also benefited from investment by the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership which has funded infrastructure improvements on the site.”