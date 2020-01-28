Telford residents urged to dispose of batteries safely after fires sparked in waste vehicles

Up and down the country fires are happening in the back of recycling and waste vehicles, and at waste facilities, due to the incorrect disposal of batteries.

New YouGov research has brought to light that in the Midlands only 46 per cent of the public realise that, if damaged, Lithium-ion batteries can spark fires.

Found in a number of consumer gadgets and more and more household items, Lithium-ion batteries can become damaged in transit or by handling them and potentially cause fires when they are in flammable wastes.

Fires in waste vehicles are up by 37.5 per cent since 2017.

One of the biggest culprits is Lithium-ion batteries, which when thrown away and damaged by the vehicles compactor can set alight.

Research shows that people are unaware of the consequences of damaged Lithium-ion batteries, and perhaps also the benefits of recycling them.

Removing batteries from electronic devices and recycling them mean they will be taken apart and the materials reused.

In Telford and Wrekin, batteries can be recycled with kerbside collections.

People can place them in a clear polythene bag, on top of their purple top bin.

They can also be taken to one of the local household recycling centres to ensure that they are safely and carefully recycled in the correct facility.

Leaving a battery in any device, however small, can be as hazardous as leaving a smouldering BBQ in the waste – another source of waste fires.

Steve Mitchell, Veolia director West Midlands, said: “Battery induced fires are a serious and unfortunately growing hazard that Veolia is combatting.

"The average UK resident throws away around 24.5 kg of electronics every year.

"These materials, if treated properly can be a gift to the planet, returning valuable resources back to be used again.”

More information on what can and can’t be recycled in Telford and Wrekin is available at telford.gov.uk/info/20378/what_goes_in_my_bins