Jail for man who attacked partner at her Telford home

Marvin Trevis, 30, of Cromwell Street, who has previous convictions for violence against a partner, attacked his victim at her home in Telford.

Yesterday he was jailed for 40 months by Judge Anthony Lowe who said Trevis had an appalling record.

He admitted making threats to kill and causing actual bodily harm.

The court heard that the defendant had only been released on licence from a prison sentence months before attacking his partner last summer.

Mr David Iles, prosecuting, said the offences happened on August 11 at the woman's home in Telford. The two had been in a relationship.

"They got into an argument and Trevis pushed her onto the sofa and then the floor.

"He put his hands around her neck and was strangling her telling her to stop screaming and also hit her in the face causing bruising to her eye," Mr Iles said.

Later in the day he attacked her for a second time.

"He was strangling her and told her to shut up or he would kill her by stamping on her head."

After the attack he started hugging her, telling her he loved her.

She took him home then contacted her mother who rang 999, Mr Iles said. He said the woman suffered bruising all over her body including around her neck.

The court was told that Trevis had a history of violence and harassment going back to 2006.

Mr Richard Davenport for Trevis said his client had not caused significant injury to the woman and it had not been a concerted campaign against her.

"He has now accepted that he needs to change," he said.

Judge Lowe said Trevis had repeatedly committed acts of violence and harassment against partners and members of their family.

"Your victim needs to know that she is protected from you," he said.

He made a restraining order stopping Trevis from approaching the woman which would run until any further notice.