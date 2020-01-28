Duo raise nearly £2,000 for Severn Hospice in Shropshire businessman's memory

Norman Carter, who was a business development manager at Telford firm Fabweld Steel Products and former army fitness instructor, died at The Severn Hospice in August last year.

This month would have marked his 70th birthday.

To honour and celebrate the occasion, two of his close friends and former army colleagues Charles Wilkinson and Richard Salmon, both aged 66, raised money for the hospice by completing the formidable Fan Dance twice.

The Fan Dance is an exercise used to determine whether UK soldiers have the mental and physical determination required to join the Special Forces.

It involves trekking 24km across rough terrain whilst carrying a rucksack weighing 35lbs.

The pair completed the challenge across the Brecon Beacons on January 18 and 19 and raised about £1,900.