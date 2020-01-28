Budding Telford racer laps up glory

Stoxkart racer Finn Robinson, 15, picked up eight awards at ceremony earlier this month.

The Charlton School pupil won the World, I Factor, Asphalt, Buxton, Skegness and National Points titles, and earned third place crowns in the British and Scottish championships.

The distinctively designed Stoxkarts are based around 390cc Honda 4 stroke engines with a centrifugal clutch, and are raced around an oval track on either shale or tarmac.

They can reach speeds of up to 50mph and a lap of a track can be completed in just over 18 seconds.

Finn has been racing since the age of 11 with the help of his dad Steve.

Now he is looking to move up the Rebel racing for next season, which is still full contact racing, but in slightly bigger cars with two forward gears and one reverse.

Ema, Finn's mum, said: "We are so proud of him for his achievements in his last year in the juniors."

Finn is the first Shropshire Stoxkart champion since Bridgnorth's Ron Higgins in 1970.