Burglar steals house keys from Telford home
A burglar walked into a Telford house while the occupants were sitting inside.
The man entered the back of the property in Hadley Park Road to take the house keys.
The thief was described as white, and wearing a red bomber jacket.
It comes just a week after another house in Hadley Park Road was targeted by burglars who broke into the property on January 21, taking between £500 and £800 in cash.
Anybody with information on either incident is asked to call police on 101.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org
