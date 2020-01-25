Outreach event for health and wellbeing at Telford university campus

The outreach event at University Centre Telford, in Southwater, saw prospective students speaking to staff and current students on courses like nursing, psychology, paramedic science and education.

Coordinator Paula Harrison said: "Lots of local people took up the opportunity to come along to the event to find out more about the courses and the reality of studying at university. They also had the opportunity to speak to a guidance specialist about student finance.

"This is a key area for those considering returning to study or moving into higher education from college."

There was a particular focus on the increasing number of courses which are being offered at the university’s campus in Priorslee.

The Emergency Management and Resilience Centre offers a BSc Honours Degree, a Masters and Postgraduate Certificates for those who wish to work in the area.

Adult Nursing opened its doors for the first time in September 2019 and is recruiting now for March 2020 and September 2020.

'I've met friends for life'

One of those singing the praises of the health courses was current first year Adult Nursing student Ruth Lawson, who is 43 and a mother of three.

She said studying in Telford was ideal for her.

"Clinical placements are undertaken in Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust, as well as community venues in and around Shropshire so there is a good chance I will end up working somewhere I have experienced on placement, which is a real benefit," she said.

"Four months into the course and I am really enjoying the challenge, even taking on the responsibility of class rep.

"Before deciding to retrain for a new career, I spent over 20 years in retail and customer service and established and ran a successful bridal business.

"I provide weekly respite care for an elderly relative who has vascular dementia and liaise with healthcare professionals to ensure the medication and support she receives, evolves with her changing symptoms.

"This personal experience inspired me to follow my heart.

"I applied to two local universities and after attending open days at both, I chose Wolverhampton University’s Telford campus which I’m so pleased I did.

"I have found the lecturers to be very supportive and I have met friends for life."