Trust holds equality and diversity event

Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital Telford, hosted an 'equality, diversity and inclusivity' event at Telford's Whitehouse Hotel.

The event involved discussions with other organisations about how the trust can improve its services to all members of the community.

The trust said its aim is to make sure all the people who attend the hospitals "feel valued and treated with compassion and respect".

During the event trust staff presented information about services, including: Frailty, ophthalmology, end of life care, and fertility.

Each 10-minute presentation was followed by group discussions on what the service is doing well and what improvements could be made to meet the needs of the local community.

Ruth Smith, SaTH’s lead for patient experience, said: “All participants have had an opportunity to express their views on how we can provide the best care and support to the local community.

“The information gathered will be used to develop improvement plans and support the trust in identifying priorities to address inequalities of access, care and outcomes, ensuring that everyone is treated with dignity and respect.”

“As a trust, we’re committed to addressing health inequalities and value the opportunity to work with patients, carers, stakeholders, voluntary organisations and staff to improve services.”

Elsewhere, SaTH will be holding two LGBT+ awareness workshops during February to support LGBT+ History Month.

The trust also recently introduced the Rainbow Badge scheme, in which staff can apply for a badge to demonstrate awareness of the issues that lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT+) people can face when accessing healthcare.

In March, Kal Parkash will join SaTH to take up a brand new role – Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Lead.

She joins the Trust from West Mercia Police where she was shortlisted for the National Excellence in Diversity Awards, in recognition of increasing BME representation.