£1,000 cash taken from Telford caravan

By Mat Growcott | Telford | News | Published:

Thieves stole £1,000 from a caravan in Telford.

Police are investigating after the money was taken from the Ketley Brook Caravan Park on Monday.

Burglars also struck in Lewis Crescent in Wellington on Tuesday or Wednesday.

A shed was broken into on the estate overnight.

A pressure washer and tool box, both worth £100, were taken during the break-in.

Anybody with information is asked to call police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

