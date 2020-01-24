£1,000 cash taken from Telford caravan

Police are investigating after the money was taken from the Ketley Brook Caravan Park on Monday.

Burglars also struck in Lewis Crescent in Wellington on Tuesday or Wednesday.

A shed was broken into on the estate overnight.

A pressure washer and tool box, both worth £100, were taken during the break-in.

