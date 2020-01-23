Advertising
Woman treated by ambulance crew after kitchen fire at Telford's Southwater
A woman received treatment from an ambulance crew after a kitchen fire at a business in Telford's Southwater today.
The incident involved a gas burner catching fire in the kitchen of a commercial property at about 12.50pm.
West Midlands Ambulance Service sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer just before 1.20pm to treat the woman and were still on scene at 2.05pm.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent an operations officer and two fire engines from Albrighton and Wellington.
