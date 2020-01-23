Advertising
Man arrested after series of Telford garage and shed burglaries
Police have arrested a man after a number of recent shed and garage burglaries.
The arrest was made following burglaries across north Telford, including Oakengates and Wellington.
Officers said that the investigation was ongoing.
Anybody with information is asked to call officers on 101.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org
