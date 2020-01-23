Menu

Man arrested after series of Telford garage and shed burglaries

By Mat Growcott | Telford | News | Published:

Police have arrested a man after a number of recent shed and garage burglaries.

The arrest was made following burglaries across north Telford, including Oakengates and Wellington.

Officers said that the investigation was ongoing.

Anybody with information is asked to call officers on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

