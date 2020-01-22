Telford ramblers in nine-mile walk

Telford and East Shropshire Ramblers will be hosting the nine-mile walk on Thursday.

The group will start from Queens Head, through West Felton, Maesbury Marsh and following part of the Montgomery Canal.

Those wishing to take part should meet at 9.30am at Forge Retail Park to share transport.

For more information phone Jane on 07814 486632.

Details of the rambling club can be had from secretary Jo Henderson on 01952 595302.