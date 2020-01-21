Man assaulted in Southwater

The man was attacked in the Southwater area of Telford on Friday, December 20 after he left Albert's Shed at about 11.55pm.

The victim was walking towards the Coal Grill and Bar when he was approached by an unknown man who attacked him, leaving him with a black eye and cuts to his face.

The offender has been described as Asian, aged in his mid 20s, tall and skinny with stubble or a beard.

Officers are carrying out inquiries and are now appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 690 Nikki Payne on 101 ext 5906 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.