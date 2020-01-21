Ceremony and exhibition in Telford will mark Holocaust Memorial Day

This year the day marks 75 years since the liberation of the concentration camp at Auschwitz-Birkenau and 25 years since the genocide in Bosnia.

Holocaust Memorial Day 2020 will have the theme Stand Together, and invited attendees are being encouraged to recognise that there are still members of the community affected.

The ceremony and exhibition will be held at Addenbrooke House on Monday.

Guest speakers include a representative from the Ishami Foundation, students from Telford Priory School and Dr Eve Clevenger, the descendant of a holocaust survivor.

Borough mayor Councillor Stephen Reynolds will open the commemoration welcoming guests with a short speech.

Exhibition

There will be a candle lighting and a minute’s silence after the guest speakers and Councillor Rae Evans will bring the event to a close.

There will then be an exhibition and refreshments.

Councillor Raj Mehta, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for communities and inclusivity, accompanied by the Ishami Foundation speaker, will visit the Ercall Wood Academy in the afternoon to address pupils about the importance of tolerance, understanding and community.

Councillor Mehta said: “The focus of this year’s Holocaust Memorial Day is what we are doing to better stand together with our communities and to stop division and the spread of hatred in our society.

“Examples include my Building Bridges campaign, the borough’s new multi-faith group and the community event that was held at Oakengates Theatre at The Place.”