Telford's cheerleading winners in search of new members

CheerForce Ten, based at Ketley Business Park, recently bagged a clutch of awards at a meeting at the prestigious Blackpool Winter Gardens, home of the Strictly Come Dancing final.

The 100-strong team aged between six and 33 scooped 13 first places, two second places and one third place, and was also awarded the Best Choreography prize, which chosen by judges as the best routine of the weekend.

The team, sponsored by Wrekin Housing Trust, is in its eighth competitive season, and will next compete in Worcester on January 25 and 26.

Rachael Swinnerton, head coach and choreographer, said: "To receive such amazing results at our first competition of the season shows just how hard all our coaching team have worked to put these routines on the floor. We are immensely proud of every single athlete, from our youngest to our eldest."

She added: "The academy has classes available to everyone at its spring floor gym in Ketley. After the popularity of the new Netflix show Cheerleaders, now is the perfect time to get in touch with CheerForce and give cheer and dance a go."

To get in touch with the group you can find them on Facebook or Instagram, visit CheerForce.co.uk or message Rachael on 07966 966026 to book a free taster session.