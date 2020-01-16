Groups offered slice of £20,000 fund for Telford VE Day and VJ Day celebrations

Telford & Wrekin Council will offer the money to fund events and activities expected to take place on May 8 to 10 for VE Day and on August 15 for VJ day.

Organisers who have plans for an event but do not have the budget for it can now apply for part of the funding.

The VE & VJ Day Celebration Fund is open to community/voluntary groups, neighbourhood groups, faith groups, charities, other not for profit organisations, town or parish councils, schools, businesses or individuals to apply for.

Groups can apply for up to £1,000 towards an event and must provide 50 per cent match funding in cash to cover costs.

Council Leader Shaun Davies said: “We need to do whatever we can to remember those who fought in the Second World War and mark as such, the 75th anniversaries of VE and VJ Day.

“This funding helps make this happen, by supporting groups to get many people from the community involved in commemorating VE and VJ Day.

“We are really looking forward to receiving applications from all across the borough."

Events must be dedicated to bringing people in the community together to celebrate history and those who fought in the Second World War.

These could be done through a range of activities, which could include promoting local wartime stories and heroes, exploring wartime elements such as clothes, music, games and food or promoting values such as peace and friendship.

The VE and/or VJ Day events should also look to involve the wider community in organising the event as well as increase or develop volunteering opportunities in the borough.

Details about the VE & VJ Day celebration fund, how to apply and the application form are available at telford.gov.uk/VEVJ

Applications are open until February 17 at 9.30 am, with successful applicants to be announced during week commencing March 2.

The £20,000 fund for VE and VJ Day community–led events is part of the new Telford 2020 Fund, which will go towards new initiatives as well as supporting a number of tried and tested community-led funding schemes.