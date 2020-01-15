Advertising
Speeding Telford drug driver arrested
A speeding drug driver was apprehended by police in Telford this morning.
Officers spotted the driver travelling at speed in Sutton Hill and soon caught up.
The suspect took a drugs wipe, tested positive for cannabis and was arrested.
They tweeted: "Drug Drive: out the nick no longer than 10 mins vehicle spotted driving at speed in #suttonhill #Telford
"Quick u-turn and catch up with suspect vehicle. Stopped + swiped = positive for cannabis. 1x in custody."
