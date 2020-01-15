Speeding Telford drug driver arrested

Officers spotted the driver travelling at speed in Sutton Hill and soon caught up.

The suspect took a drugs wipe, tested positive for cannabis and was arrested.

Drug Drive: out the nick no longer than 10 mins



vehicle spotted driving at speed in #suttonhill #Telford



Quick u-turn and catch up with suspect vehicle.



Stopped + swiped= positive for cannabis



1x in custody #cuffedbeforecoffee #fatalfour #drugdrive pic.twitter.com/J9OTGO76m5 — LPPT North - West Mercia Police (@LpptNWestMercia) January 15, 2020

