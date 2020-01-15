Dozens of Telford residents attend free police-led driver awareness course

Organised by West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion, the training is being held in partnership with national driver-education providers TTC and tests drivers on their Highway Code knowledge.

The course, which is touring Shropshire, covers speeds, signage and hazard perception. Practical advice was also given for drivers on how they can keep themselves safe on the roads.

Participants spoke to a roads policing officer on their role within West Mercia Police, the affects poor driving can have on lives and how technology, such as dash cameras, can help, particularly now that drivers can submit footage of dangerous driving to the Operation Snap team within the force.

The session in Telford was the first of a new programme currently being rolled out across West Mercia.

It will be held in Shrewsbury at The Lantern Community Centre on Thursday, January 30. On Tuesday, February 11 it will be hosted at Whitchurch Civic Centre. Both sessions are from 6pm to 8pm.

Mr Campion said: “As we hold more of these sessions, I’m still so pleased to see how many attend. These people have willingly given up a few hours in their evening to come along and learn.

"I think it’s admirable that people are saying to themselves ‘I can be better’ and it’s the kind of attitude we need if we’re going to make a difference with the safety of our roads.

“Bad habits and bad road behaviour, once formed, can be hard to shift which is why we need to be doing all we can to make our roads safer. I hope more will take the opportunity to come along to these sessions.”