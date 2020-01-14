Lee returns home to find his house on the market

Lee Ellis found a 'for sale' sign bolted to the fence outside his bungalow in Telford when he arrived home with his wife Melissa on Monday afternoon.

To make matters worse, the workmen who had installed the sign for online estate agents Purple Bricks had sheered the bolts, meaning he was unable to remove it.

"I had just picked up my wife from work, and when I drove round the corner I found this sign outside my house," said Mr Ellis, who lives in Hayward Avenue, St George's.

He said the couple had only bought the house in May last year, and it definitely was not for sale.

"It was a bit of a shock, at first I thought it was a joke, I thought that somebody was winding me up," he added.

"The worst part is we bought the house off the council, and we aren't allowed to sell it for five years. We were worried about people getting the wrong idea."

Mr Ellis, who is 37, said he was also annoyed that nobody had rung his doorbell to ask him if he wanted the sign installed. He said his doorbell was connected to his phone, so he knew nobody had been to the door.

He added that when he called Purple Bricks to complain, a member of staff laughed about it.

Purple Bricks said the sign would be removed within 24 hours, and that it would investigate who he had spoken to.