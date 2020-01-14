Adventurer Wendy celebrates journey to South Pole

Wendy, a 42-year-old former Telford resident, took on the 715-mile journey from Hercules Inlet to the Geographic South Pole, completely alone, unable to accept help or food resupplies.

She finished on Friday after skiing every day without rest for 11 hours, and described how she had cried when she first set eyes on the South Pole.

Wendy, who has four children, was raising money for ABF The Soldiers’ Charity and the Youth Adventure Trust.

She said: “I haven’t broken the speed record but I feel like I’ve won an Olympic gold medal combined with winning the lottery.

"It’s been the most momentous journey and an absolute rollercoaster of emotion.

"It’s just been so hard and I’ve been doing this since November which seems crazy.

“Today I spotted the South Pole and I cried the moment I saw it and I cried again when I got into Pole.

"It’s just been such a massive adventure and emotional journey.

"I feel so fortunate and privileged to have been able to do this journey and all the support I’ve had.”