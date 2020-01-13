Telford author releases new novel with references to Shropshire

Former Telford College student Emma Cooper returned to the campus on Thursday to premiere the paperback version of her new romantic page-turner, The First Time I Saw You.

The college's current English and media students worked with Emma to help create the launch event, which included a book signing and question-and-answer session.

Mother-of-four Emma, 42, said she wanted to share the experience of an official book launch with students to inspire those who may not have considered choosing the publishing world as a career path.

She also offered advice to students, saying: “My advice is to get as much experience as you can.

"Use your teachers, drain them of all the wonderful knowledge they have.

"Prepare yourself for failure – you will get knock backs and that’s okay, just keep on going.

“There are so many different opportunities in the writing process.

"If you love spotting mistakes, plot holes, twists and turns, it might be that being an editor would be a job where you would be happiest.

“If it’s the covers that you love, that draw you in, going into cover design might be where your skill set lies.

"The publishing world has so many branches – it’s up to you, which tree you climb.”

Emma studied art and design at Telford College before taking a job as a teaching assistant at Wrockwardine Wood junior school while trying to secure her first big publishing deal.

Her breakthrough novel, The Songs of Us, was published in seven different languages, and sold all over the world.

The First Time I Saw You is a story which spans Derry, Washington DC and Wales, as well as including references to Shropshire.

More information about Emma and the book is available at emmacooperauthor.wordpress.com