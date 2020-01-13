High Sheriff's awards open for nominations

The High Sheriff’s annual Outstanding Young Citizen Awards will be held at Telford College on March 4.

Entries are now open, and organisers are calling on schools and colleges from across the county to nominate anyone they believe stands out from the crowd.

High Sheriff Dr Josh Dixey said: “This prestigious event has been running for a number of years, and the awards are given in recognition of excellence and outstanding attitudes and actions among young people aged 18 or under.

“I hope that all schools and colleges will be able to select candidates who have made a significant difference to their local community outside the school curriculum.”

As well as hosting the awards ceremony this year, Telford College is also joint organiser.

Principal and chief executive Graham Guest said: “This is a wonderful way to highlight and celebrate the many endeavours carried out by young people in our communities.

“Whether it’s voluntary work and community activities such as fundraising, youth work and mentoring, or environmental projects like conservations and recycling, caring for a family member or being involved in a youth council, there are all kinds of reasons why young people deserve to be recognised.

“At Telford College, we are constantly championing young people and the positive role they play in our local communities, so this awards scheme fits perfectly with our ongoing aims and objectives.”

As well as individual winners, there will also be an overall champion for the education authorities of both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

Parents, guardians and teachers will join the shortlisted nominees at the evening celebration, and winners will receive personalised certificates, presented by the High Sheriff.

Nomination forms have been sent to all primary and secondary schools and further education colleges in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

Anyone who knows of a young person who has contributed to their local community, can nominate them through their school. The closing date for entries is February 10.